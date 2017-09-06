Jimmy Fallon is set to join the list of celebrities donating money to those affected by Hurricane Harvey as his talk show will donate $1 million to the fund set up by basketball star J.J Watt
Jimmy Fallon is set to join the list of celebrities donating money to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The tropical storm ripped through Houston, Texas, last week, and since then, a number of stars have stepped forward to send their prayers and generous donations to those left without homes or stranded by the devastating flooding.
On Tuesday (05.09.17), the 42-year-old talk show host announced during his monologue on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' that the show would be joining the relief effort by donating a whopping $1 million to the fund set up by basketball star J.J. Watt, which aims to provide ''food, water, and supplies to the victims.''
Jimmy said: ''Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good.
''We saw communities banding together. Neighbours helping neighbours. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes - people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter. The group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV ... And J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims.
''I'm proud to say that our show, 'The Tonight Show', is donating one million dollars to J.J.'s fund. Thank you, J.J.''
The star joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Sandra Bullock, Beyonce, Pink, and Justin Bieber in donating large sums to various organisations aimed at helping those affected by the storm.
Celebrities aren't just helping with monetary donations either, as singer Rita Ora spent time volunteering in a centre in Dallas, Texas, last week, and Miranda Lambert's foundation MuttNation has been working to rescue lost pets who have been left stranded by the disaster.
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
At the outset, Factory Girl looks like thin material for a biopic: It covers the...
You'll have to forgive my small bias for this Farrelly Brothers boy-meets-girl-but-loves-baseball-team charmer. As an...
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
You can judge the current state of Woody Allen in the cinematic world by the...
"Fever Pitch" is a romantic sports comedy thatgets by on the same kind of lovable-loser...
Writer-director Cameron Crowe's fond fictionalization of his first assignmentfor Rolling Stone -- as a 15-year-old...
Comedy writer Jerry Falk -- the narrating neurotic of Woody Allen's new dysfunctional relationship comedy...
It's been eight years since a "Saturday Night Live" skit spawned a feature film that...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...