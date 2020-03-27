Jimmy Fallon's daughters have ''no idea'' they've been on TV with him while he shoots 'The Tonight Show' from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 45-year-old talk show host has been filming 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' from the comfort of his own home recently, as people have been ordered to self-isolate and stay at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while his kids Winnie, six, and Franny, five, have been making frequent hilarious appearances, they don't realise how many people have seen their antics.
Jimmy said: ''My kids have been my co-stars and they've been helping me and being funny and making drawings for me, the graphics department. They just want to play, really.
''They have no idea they're on TV. The response to all that stuff has been people thanking me. ''
And Jimmy - whose producer wife Nancy Juvonen has been serving as his camera operative - joked the youngsters are the ''worst co-stars'' he's ever had because they are ''unprofessional'' and don't listen to direction.
He told Deadline: ''They've not listened to anything. They are the worst co-stars, ever.
''I've never worked with more unprofessional people, in my life. They just want to play, climb on me, sit on my shoulders.
''And the thing is you can't tell them. Nothing is planned. I'll say, 'Will you laugh at daddy', and they say, 'No'.
''They think it's funny and they have no idea they are helping people, but I was walking the dog today and two people stopped and said, 'You have the most beautiful girls. Thank you for doing what you're doing, it's really helping us.'
''Someone sent me a social media message on Twitter and suggested, 'You should change the show to 'The Winnie, Fanny And Nancy Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Because, that's the show.''
The presenter has previously admitted he frequently burst out laughing filming sketches on 'Saturday Night Live' and thinks his daughters' chaotic 'Tonight Show' appearances are pay back for the ''pain'' he caused his former co-stars.
He said: ''Now I feel the pain of my co-stars, and the writers from 'Saturday Night Live'. It's all coming back to me now. [My girls], they're so unprofessional! Who did they learn this from? Who could have taught them this?''
