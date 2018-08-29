American chat-show host Jimmy Fallon reportedly paid some strangers' $1,000-plus dinner tab in the Hamptons on Monday (27.08.18).
Jimmy Fallon paid some strangers' $1,000-plus dinner tab in the Hamptons on Monday (27.08.18).
The 43-year-old chat-show host enjoyed an evening out with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, at Il Mulino when he reportedly walked over to a table of strangers and made the generous gesture.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Jimmy ''said he appreciated how happy'' the group of four were and that he loved to see them ''enjoying each other's company''.
The insider added: ''He said the 'good vibe' made him happy and he wanted to pay for dinner.''
After the group offered their thanks to the comedian and his wife, Jimmy and Nancy headed for the exit.
Earlier this year, Jimmy insisted he is ''one of the good people'' after he was widely criticised by fellow comedians for having US President Donald Trump on his show prior to the 2016 election.
Looking back on the light-hearted interview, he explained: ''I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, 'Okay, now I'm just gonna get off.'
''They know the show. I'm just doing five hours a week. I get in at 10 in the morning, I work until seven at night and I'm just trying to make a funny show.''
Jimmy then addressed his critics directly, insisting he's a good person and that his intention was not to ''normalise'' Trump.
He told them: ''You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I'm one of the good people - I mean, really.
''You don't even know what you're talking about if you say that I'm evil or whatever.
''But people just jump on the train, and some people don't even want to hear anything else. They're like, 'No, you did that!' You go, 'Well, just calm down and just look at the whole thing and actually see my body of work.'''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
At the outset, Factory Girl looks like thin material for a biopic: It covers the...
You'll have to forgive my small bias for this Farrelly Brothers boy-meets-girl-but-loves-baseball-team charmer. As an...
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
You can judge the current state of Woody Allen in the cinematic world by the...
"Fever Pitch" is a romantic sports comedy thatgets by on the same kind of lovable-loser...
Writer-director Cameron Crowe's fond fictionalization of his first assignmentfor Rolling Stone -- as a 15-year-old...
Comedy writer Jerry Falk -- the narrating neurotic of Woody Allen's new dysfunctional relationship comedy...
It's been eight years since a "Saturday Night Live" skit spawned a feature film that...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...