Jimmy Fallon paid some strangers' $1,000-plus dinner tab in the Hamptons on Monday (27.08.18).

The 43-year-old chat-show host enjoyed an evening out with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, at Il Mulino when he reportedly walked over to a table of strangers and made the generous gesture.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Jimmy ''said he appreciated how happy'' the group of four were and that he loved to see them ''enjoying each other's company''.

The insider added: ''He said the 'good vibe' made him happy and he wanted to pay for dinner.''

After the group offered their thanks to the comedian and his wife, Jimmy and Nancy headed for the exit.

Earlier this year, Jimmy insisted he is ''one of the good people'' after he was widely criticised by fellow comedians for having US President Donald Trump on his show prior to the 2016 election.

Looking back on the light-hearted interview, he explained: ''I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, 'Okay, now I'm just gonna get off.'

''They know the show. I'm just doing five hours a week. I get in at 10 in the morning, I work until seven at night and I'm just trying to make a funny show.''

Jimmy then addressed his critics directly, insisting he's a good person and that his intention was not to ''normalise'' Trump.

He told them: ''You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I'm one of the good people - I mean, really.

''You don't even know what you're talking about if you say that I'm evil or whatever.

''But people just jump on the train, and some people don't even want to hear anything else. They're like, 'No, you did that!' You go, 'Well, just calm down and just look at the whole thing and actually see my body of work.'''