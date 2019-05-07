Jimmy Fallon says he ''doesn't belong'' at the Met Gala.

The 'Tonight Show' host played it safe in a simple suit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala on Monday (06.05.19), and argued that he couldn't embrace the event's theme, 'Camp: Notes in Fashion', to its full extent because he's supposed to ''make fun'' of everyone's outfits.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet, he said: ''I can't go too camp because I'm a comedian, I'm supposed to be making fun of all this. Right now I have to behave myself and be like 'Oh, this is it!' and then tomorrow I'm going to be making fun of everything.''

And then when asked if he'd be breaking the Met Gala rules by trying to sneak a selfie, Jimmy insisted he'd be on his best behaviour because he ''doesn't belong'' at the glitzy event.

He said: ''I have a place, I'm just trying not to get thrown out of here. I don't belong here, I don't belong here. Don't tell anyone [I'm here].''

The 44-year-old talk show host was sat at the Chanel table at the Gala, and paid a special tribute to the fashion house's late creative director Karl Lagerfeld - who passed away in February from complications with pancreatic cancer - by donning a Chanel brooch in the shape of a camellia.

He explained: ''This is a camellia. This is a brooch I wore because I'm at the Chanel table and I want to give a little shoutout to Karl Lagerfeld, who sadly we lost this year. But I'm wearing The Row, so I figured I'd give a little Chanel camp to it.''