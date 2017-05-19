DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is flattered that people want him to be the next US president.

The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor admitted in a recent interview that he would consider running for the job in 2020 and people have reacted positively to his comments.

He told chat show host Jimmy Fallon: ''The surge and the groundswell since then has really been amazing. I gotta tell you, I'm so incredibly flattered -- there's a national poll that just came out this past week ... that brought together Republicans and Democrats in saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today to become president. I've really been blown away. It's so flattering.''

And Dwayne thinks he knows why people are so keen for him to enter politics.

He said: ''I think it's because a lot of people want to see a different leadership - I'm sorry, not different, but a better leadership today. [They want] more poise, less noise.

''I also think that over the years I've become a guy that a lot of people relate to. I get up in the morning at a ridiculous hour and go to work, I spend time with the troops, I take care of my family. I love taking care of people ... I've been blown away. I'm very flattered by it. Three and a half years is a long way away, so we'll see.''

Speaking previously, the 'Baywatch' star claimed he would be a confident leader of the United States as he would take ''responsibility'' for all of its citizens.

He said: ''Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them.

''The first thing we'd do is we'd come and sit down and we'd talk about it.

''We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s**t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we've got to figure it out.''