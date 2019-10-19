Jimmy Eat World never expected to be around for 25 years.

The Jim Adkins-fronted rock band released their 10th studio album, 'Surviving', on Friday (18.10.19) and the singer has admitted the 'Bleed American' rockers have always tried to ''focus on the short term'' and never anticipated having such a long career.

Asked if they expected to keeping rocking into their 70s like The Rolling Stones, Jim - who co-founded the band in 1993 - said: ''I don't know, I think we've done a good job without setting realistic goals for ourselves, really tried to focus on the short term - not setting expectations that far in the future and so far that seems to of worked.

''I mean, it's our 25th year as a band and it's something I don't think any of us would have thought we would get too but, you know, we're just really grateful to be here and it's awesome.

The US singer thinks always making music that is ''challenging and rewarding'' has been a secret ingredient to their longevity, as well as respecting one another's ideas.

He said: ''I think we've done a good job of just being respectful to each other and realise that we're all fighting for the same thing, we're all on the same team and trying to keep things fun, and trying to keep music challenging, rewarding.''

The 'Get Right' band - completed by Zach Lind, Tom Linton and Rick Burch - have just released an 80s' sci-fi influence music video for the album's track '555', which is about ''accepting your reality, and the damage it can cause''.

On what inspired the promo, Jim explained: ''I've always liked the Rick Springfield video for 'Bop 'Till You Drop'.

''A reptilian overlord managing his minions gets overthrown by his workforce.

''He's kind of trying to keep them in line, but one guy breaks into song and mass rebellion ensues.

''From the overlord's perspective, that day was a pretty bad day.

''I always thought that was funny.

''So '555' sees me cast as a galactic evil master, overseeing an army of cloned species doing my bidding - this is the only life they know, joining me in song in this post-apocalyptic dystopia.''