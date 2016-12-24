Jim Sturgess admitted school was wasted on him and these days he would rather ''get drunk'' than learn something new.
Jim Sturgess would rather ''get drunk'' than learn something new.
The 'One Day' actor admits his education was ''wasted'' because he just wasn't interested, and though he tries his best to ''catch up'' now, he'd much rather do other things.
He said: ''At school, I was only interested in skateboarding, music and smoking.
''My education was wasted. But I was always interested in art and music, so I feel I'm catching up a lot of the time.
''Now, I read around whatever job I'm doing to educate myself but I'd rather go and get drunk.''
And even when he enrolled in university, the 38-year-old star chose an establishment he thought would help his musical ambitions, rather than his education.
He said: ''After school, I decided to study in Salford. I chose Manchester because I loved all the music that came from there and I hoped to start a band but then got into acting.
''I felt amazing because for the first time I was getting top marks and not being told off for not turning up.''
The 'Cloud Atlas' star also admitted he wishes he was better at switching off and chilling out.
He said in a recent interview: ''I'm not good at sitting still and I wish I was better at it.
''I'll be at home and think, 'Why can't I just chill out?' And then, when I'm filming, I can't wait to not do anything.
''All these films and shows on Netflix I should be sitting and catching up with - it gives me anxiety just thinking I've got to plough through all that.''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
Bizarrely, this Dutch film tries desperately to wedge true events into the shape of an...
Alfred Henry "Freddy" Heineken (Anthony Hopkins), head of the Heineken International brewing company, was worth...
Stonehearst Asylum follows the plot of Edgar Allen Poe's short story The System of Doctor...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...
Adam lives in the only solar system that has two twin planets with opposite gravitational...
'Cloud Atlas' is the story of how the separate lives of individuals and their actions...
Following a relationship on one day a year over more than 20 years is an...
Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew meet at Edinburgh University and graduate on July 15th, 1988....
Based on real events that are outrageously inspiring, this epic-style movie is packed with emotion...
For anyone in the 1940 being held prisoner in a Siberian gulag they knew their...
Spectacular animation and a terrific voice cast go a long way to making this soaring...
Layered and dense, there's clearly a lot going on in this dark thriller, although it's...
The Guardians of Ga'Hoole are sworn to protect the innocent from trouble and vanquish evil....