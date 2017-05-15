Jim Parsons has shared the first photo from his wedding to Todd Spiewak.

'The Big Bang Theory' actor and his long-term partner tied the knot in New York City over the weekend, and the star has now taken to Instagram to share a photo of the special event, promising that more photos would follow soon.

Posting a photo of the newly weds holding hands as they walked away from the altar, Jim said: ''5.13.17 Rainbow Room, NYC [photos] by @ambergressphotography [decoration] by @melissamcneeley [flowers] by @doan_ly (more pics to come) (sic)''

And before long, Jim's co-star Mayim Bialik - who played Amy Farrah Fowler in the CBS sitcom, the on-screen love interest of Jim's character Sheldon Cooper - posted the same photo on her own account, where she praised the ''truly powerful'' ceremony.

She wrote: ''What a wedding. Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully. Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved. Also: hands down, prettiest chupah ever. Seriously. #chupahlove #yourlove (sic)''

The couple first sparked engagement rumours in 2014, and last year Jim, 44, took to Instagram to gush over his partner as they celebrated their 14-year anniversary.

He wrote at the time: ''I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest. One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha! (sic)''