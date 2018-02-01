Jim Parsons is set to join the cast of Ted Bundy movie 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'.

The 44-year-old actor - who is known for his role as Sheldon Cooper in 'The Big Bang Theory' - has become the latest name attached to the biopic centring around the life of the infamous serial killer, who confessed to having committed 30 homicides before his execution in 1989.

Zac Efron will star as the killer himself, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim will face off against him as he is set to star as Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor in the 1979 Miami trial that convicted Bundy of his crimes.

Other previously announced cast members include Lily Collins, who is set to play Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, and Kaya Scodelario as his ex-wife Carole Ann Boone, with whom he had a lasting relationship with up until the trial which saw him sentenced.

John Malkovich will play Judge Edward Cowart who presided over the 1979 trial, and Angela Sarafyan and Grace Victoria Cox have also joined the movie.

The film - directed by 'Paradise Lost: The Child of Murders at Robin Hood Hills' filmmaker Joe Berlinger - will tell the shocking true story of Bundy, who raped and murdered numerous young women during a killing spree in the 1970s that shocked America and the world.

Bundy chose to represent himself at the trial, which was broadcast on national television, and appeared to develop something of a rapport with the judge.

The script has been written by Michael Werwie and is thought to explore the crimes of the killer through the eyes of Bundy's girlfriend.

Filming has already begun on the production in Covington, Kentucky, and 30-year-old Zac has given fans a sneak peak of his role with two behind the scenes photos.

As of the time of writing, no release date has been set for the movie.