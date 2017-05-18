Jim Parsons says his wedding was ''fantastic''.

The 44-year-old actor recently tied the knot with his long-term partner Todd Spiewak, and has said the experience was ''much more fun'' than he first anticipated it would be.

He said: ''It was fantastic ... much more fun than I thought it would be. I wasn't too nervous, [it was] just a lot to organise and I thought, 'Well, this will be sort of fun ... Let's get through this,' then it was all fun.''

And the 'Big Bang Theory' actor might have had a little too much fun on his big day, as he admitted that the late night of festivities left him under the weather in the morning.

He added to American television programme 'Extra': ''It was the latest I stayed up in many years. I'll be honest with you -- I'm still paying for it. I got a cold, I was at the doctor earlier and got antibiotics.''

The pair tied the knot in New York City over the weekend during an intimate ceremony at the Rainbow Room.

Jim's co-star Mayim Bialik - who played Amy Farrah Fowler in the CBS sitcom, the on-screen love interest of Jim's character Sheldon Cooper - took to Instagram a few days after the ceremony to praise the ''truly powerful'' event.

She wrote: ''What a wedding. Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully. Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved. Also: hands down, prettiest chupah ever. Seriously. #chupahlove #yourlove (sic)''

Jim and Todd, an art director, first met almost 15 years ago, and whist the pair have been secretive about their private lives, Jim took to Instagram last year to post a touching tribute to his partner for their 14-year anniversary.

He wrote at the time: ''I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest. One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha! (sic)''