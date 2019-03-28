Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy 'The Dead Don't Die' will be released this summer.

Focus Features has announced that the horror romp starring Selena Gomez and Bill Murray will debut on June 14 this year.

The cast of the hotly-anticipated film will also include Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi, and Chloe Sevigny and although the names of the characters are not known previously released on-set photographs showed Gomez, 25, being attacked by zombies, whilst Murray was dressed as a cop.

Not much is known about the movie's plot but it is believed that it will take a ''hilarious'' look at the undead, according to Empire.

Murray - who worked with Jarmusch on 2003's 'Coffee and Cigarettes' and 2005's 'Broken Flowers' - previously teased the film back in March but refused to divulge too many details at the time, although he did confirm that he wasn't playing a zombie.

Murray said: ''I've got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It's a zombie movie. Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that's so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors: Rosie Perez, Daniel Craig. It's titled 'The Dead Don't Die', and it shoots over the summer. But, no, I will not play a zombie.''

Gomez has her hands full this year as she's agreed to reprise her role as executive producer on the next series of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and is set to voice an animal character in 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle', scheduled for release in 2019.

Producers are Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.