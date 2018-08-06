Jim Cummings is delighted to be the man responsible for bringing Winnie The Pooh to life in the 'Christopher Robin' film because he loves to see audiences reactions to the character.
Jim Cummings is proud to have got to voice Winnie The Pooh in the 'Christopher Robin' film because he knows the character provides people with so much happiness.
The 65-year-old American voice actor is the man who speaks for Pooh Bear and Tigger in the live action/CGI Disney movie and he insists it is a privilege to be able to bring those beloved characters to life for audiences both young and old.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Disney movie's European premiere in London on Sunday (05.08.18), he said: ''You know, my favourite thing almost invariably is when other people react and have a good time over it. It could be a eight month old, an eight year old or 80 year old and doing the voices and seeing them turn into kids again it's a beautiful thing the Winnie the Pooh voice, don't you think so?''
Jim is a veteran of voice work and has contributed to numerous Disney films and TV shows, including 'Aladdin', 'The Lion King', 'The Princess and the Frog' and many other Winnie the Pooh projects.
Jim, 65, admits it's too hard for him to pick a favourite character he has played because he they are all special to him.
He explained: ''They have all been so much fun, I love Pooh, I love Tigger, Pete from the Goofy movies, I've done a lot of Disney characters, someone's got to do it! Darkwing Duck is another one of my favourites and Ray from 'The Princess and the Frog'. I don't know I think I just love them all too much to pick one.
Jim was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Brigham Taylor and Ewan McGregor - who plays the titular character who no longer has time for his childhood friend now he is a grown-up with responsibilities.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Pixie Hollow fairy friends Tinker Bell, Vidia, Iridessa, Fawn, Silvermist and Rosetta are all blessed...
With its Toy Story meets Shrek approach, this animated romp feels somewhat derivative. It's all...
Hundred Acre Wood is home to a very special group of friends, Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore,...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Watch the trailer for the Princess and the FrogWalt Disney Animation Studios presents a brand...
TransformersNew Trailer Whereas the Earth is the home of a variety of organic-based lifeforms, the...
TransformersNew MiniFeaturettesIn 2003, the Beagle Mars Rover was launched. We were told that it crashed....
Bouncy, flouncy, trouncy, pouncy, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun. The wonderful thing about The...
Last year, I received a lot of grief from readers who insisted I was heartless...