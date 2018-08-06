Jim Cummings is proud to have got to voice Winnie The Pooh in the 'Christopher Robin' film because he knows the character provides people with so much happiness.

The 65-year-old American voice actor is the man who speaks for Pooh Bear and Tigger in the live action/CGI Disney movie and he insists it is a privilege to be able to bring those beloved characters to life for audiences both young and old.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Disney movie's European premiere in London on Sunday (05.08.18), he said: ''You know, my favourite thing almost invariably is when other people react and have a good time over it. It could be a eight month old, an eight year old or 80 year old and doing the voices and seeing them turn into kids again it's a beautiful thing the Winnie the Pooh voice, don't you think so?''

Jim is a veteran of voice work and has contributed to numerous Disney films and TV shows, including 'Aladdin', 'The Lion King', 'The Princess and the Frog' and many other Winnie the Pooh projects.

Jim, 65, admits it's too hard for him to pick a favourite character he has played because he they are all special to him.

He explained: ''They have all been so much fun, I love Pooh, I love Tigger, Pete from the Goofy movies, I've done a lot of Disney characters, someone's got to do it! Darkwing Duck is another one of my favourites and Ray from 'The Princess and the Frog'. I don't know I think I just love them all too much to pick one.

Jim was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Brigham Taylor and Ewan McGregor - who plays the titular character who no longer has time for his childhood friend now he is a grown-up with responsibilities.