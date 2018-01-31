Jim Caviezel has confirmed he will be reprising his role as Jesus in the 'The Passion of the Christ' sequel.

The 49-year-old actor portrayed the Son of God in the 2004 religious epic movie - which was directed by Mel Gibson - which is focused on the last 12 hours of Christ's life beginning with the Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane and finishing with his crucifixion.

In 2016, Gibson revealed he was in talks to make a sequel which will focus on Jesus coming back from the dead in accordance to the scripture in the Bible - and now Caviezel has boarded the upcoming film as well.

Speaking to USA Today, Caviezel said: ''There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience. It's great. Stay tuned. I won't tell you how he's going to go about it. But I'll tell you this much, the film he's going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It's that good.''

Gibson recently spoke about helming the new movie which will detail the resurrection of Jesus and his appearances to his apostles and the beginnings of Christianity as a global religion.

The 62-year-old Hollywood legend said: ''We're talking about that. Of course that's a huge undertaking, and it's not 'The Passion 2' - it's called the 'Resurrection'. That's a very big subject, and it needs to be looked at, because we don't want to just do a simple rendering of it. I mean, we can all read what happened, but in order to really experience and explore probably deeper meanings of what it's about, it's gonna take some doing.''

'Passion of the Christ' writer Randall Wallace, who directed 2014's 'Heaven Is for Real', also recently spoke up the prospect of making the movie.

He said: ''I always wanted to tell this story. 'The Passion' is the beginning, and there's a lot more story to tell.''

While the original film was a major commercial success and was nominated for three Academy Awards, it also sparked controversy due to its violent scenes and alleged antisemitism.