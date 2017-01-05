Jim, 68, who plays butler Charles Carson in the period drama, let slip that plans for a film were at an advanced stage on U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain.

"We've been asked to keep ourselves available for dates in the future, that's an exclusive, but no one has seen a script," he said.

A film version of the hit show has long been mooted, as the cast and creator Julian Fellowes have indicated a willingness to bring the show to the big screen.

Concrete news of a Downton Abbey film has been hard to come by however, despite fans desire to see the story of the aristocratic Crawley family continued beyond the series 2015 finale.

Julian has continually spoken of his openness to making a movie, recently telling Indiewire.com, "There is an audience for a film. I'd structure a narrative with lots of things happening, but we would need a kind of unity to make a feature, which is a challenge for me.

"It would be a bigger canvas: a riot could be a real riot, the ball a real ball. I would like that, I think it would be fun. But there's a time and then everyone's moved on."

Michelle Dockery, who plays Downton Abbey mainstay Lady Mary Crawley has also indicated a strong inclination to return the role despite a blossoming Hollywood career.

"I think there is potential for a film," she told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper. "That is something I would wholeheartedly consider, so we will see. It may not be over yet."

After debuting in Britain in 2010, Downton Abbey became an unlikely transatlantic hit, earning four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe during its six series run.