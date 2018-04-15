Jim Carrey, Courtney Love and Antonio Banderas are among the stars to have paid tribute to the late Milos Forman.

The Oscar-winning director passed away on Friday (13.04.18) at the age of 86 and he has been remembered for his talent with movies such as 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', 'Amadeus' and 'The People Vs. Larry Flynt'.

Jim - who starred in the director's Andy Kaufman biopic 'Man on the Moon' - wrote on Twitter: ''Another great one passes through the doorway. Milos Foreman. What a force. A lovely man. I'm glad we got to play together. It was a monumental experience. ;^) (sic)''

Hole rocker Courtney left a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram account alongside a photo of herself and Milos, who gave her her movie big break in 'The People Vs. Larry Flynt'.

She wrote: ''Milos, you were my first role model for what a real man was. Against all odds, and a horrified studio, you plucked me from an audition and used your own money to get me bonded and insured, based on my word that I would not do drugs (I did not)

''Doing a good film is fun but Milos made it a joy. I was so free, so blessed, and so supported. I discovered what being treated like a princess was for the first time. He was always gentle and always brought out my best. I was surrounded by love on both of my films with him, and other than Kurt and Frances, they remain the highest points in my life.

''Playing for 100k people is awesome but it's nothing compared to being directed by this tender man... He was a genuine auteur and not a baby when it came to casting - zero compromise...

''We have lost a cinema giant, my heart goes out to his beautiful and loving wife Martina, their children Jim and Andy, and the rest of his family.

''To all of us who he put on the map and to all of us who watch Amadeus or Cuckoo's Nest over and over and over - the joy that man gave was unparalleled only by the joyous way he chose to the joyous way he chose to live his life.

''Milos, I've told you a million times, but I've never loved a human being the way love and admire you. Purely, joyously and devastated, Your Courtney (sic)''

Director James Mangold also shared a photo of the filmmaker and recalled his kindness.

He wrote: ''Thinking of Milos & his well lived life. Listening to Randy Newman's demo for Milos' RAGTIME. Here he is at his lovely house in Connecticut. I remember driving there w/ a long draft of my first film HEAVY in 1994. I was so nervous. He was so kind (sic)''

Antonio simply hailed the Czech-born movie maker a ''genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition'' on his Twitter account.

'Baby Driver' director Edgar Wright praised Milos for his ''tremendous'' work.

He posted: ''Very sad to hear that the great director Milos Forman has passed away. He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP.(sic)''

Writer and producer Larry Karaszewski felt honoured to have worked with the ''master filmmaker''.

He tweeted: ''Milos Forman was our friend and our teacher. He was a master filmmaker - no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter. (sic)''