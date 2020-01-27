Jim Carrey would be tempted to make a sequel to 'The Mask' - as long it was helmed by a ''visionary'' director.

The 58-year-old actor played the titular lead role in the 1994 film, which tells the story of down-on-his-luck bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss, whose life is transformed after he discovers a magical wooden mask which turns him into an anarchic green-faced alter ego.

A sequel, 'Son of the Mask', was released in 2005 but did not feature Carrey and was panned by critics.

Carrey admits that he would not rule out reprising his role as Stanley but it would depend on the filmmaker that was bringing the franchise back to the big screen.

Speaking to Comicbook.com: ''The Mask, I think, for myself, it would depend on the filmmaker really. I don't want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.''

The 'Dumb and Dumber' star also suggested that his latest film 'Sonic the Hedgehog', in which he plays villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik and is based on the iconic Sega video game series of the same name, would be more suited to a sequel.

Jim said: ''I don't think in terms of sequels and stuff like that, I mean, this one is kind of right for it because we have not evolved the character (Dr. Eggman) fully yet.''

Mike Richardson - the founder of Dark Horse Comics who created the character of The Mask - has previously suggested that he would want to reboot the franchise with a female lead.

He said: ''I'd like to see a really good physical comedian in the role. I have one in mind, but I'm not gonna say her name ... You never know what's coming in the future. We have some ideas.''

'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Karen Gillan has been linked with the potential remake, but she recently denied being approached about the proposed project.

She said: ''I can definitely confirm that I haven't heard anything about 'The Mask'. I don't know anything about that.''