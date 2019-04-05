Jim Carrey has no interest in resurrecting his old movie characters.

The 57-year-old actor recently attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he spoke about his 1994 films 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective', 'The Mask' and 'Dumb and Dumber'.

But he had bad news for fans hoping to see him revive his roles as mascot Ace, clerk Stanley Ipkiss (The Mask) and teenager Lloyd Christmas respectively.

He admitted: ''Oh, I'm bringing nothing back. No, no, no, I'm moving forward.''

Carrey did however do the sequels 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls' in 1995 and 2014's 'Dumb and Dumber To' , but says he is faced with ''a lot of pressure'' to bring back his much-loved alter egos.

Carrey told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The only thing is, like, you get a lot of pressure from people you know to bring things back and stuff, and then you do and they go, 'OK, I just wanted you to do something.'''

The Golden Globe-winner - who is dating actress Ginger Gonzaga - also teased that he has plenty of ''new'' movies in the pipeline.

He said: ''I'm doing tons, yeah. But all new.''

Carrey is next seen in the live-action 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, and joked that he's ''animated'' in real-life too.

He quipped: ''I'm always animated, OK?

''So, there's really very little difference between that and real life for me.''