Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga - who starred together in 'Kidding' - have reportedly split after less than a year of dating.
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga have reportedly split.
The 'Mask' star had been romancing the 35-year-old actress since January, but it now seems the pair have decided to call it quits, as multiple sources have reported they are no longer together.
One source told Us Weekly magazine the former couple split earlier this year, but the news has not yet been confirmed by either Jim or Ginger.
The pair met when they played on screen love interests on the Showtime drama comedy 'Kidding', and made their relationship official when they stepped out on the red carpet together at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood on January 5.
A day later, the former couple were spotted flaunting their love at the award ceremony, where they walked hand in hand before heading into the Beverly Hilton for the 76th Golden Globe Awards.
The event marked the pair's first public event together, and came just a couple of months after Jim, 57, admitted he lives an ''isolated'' life.
He said: ''You could describe my home life as an isolated life. I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it's OK. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it.''
And the 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' actor previously insisted he isn't bothered about what people will think of him when he dies.
Asked what he wants to be remembered for, he said: ''I'm free of the business. I'm not the business. I don't care what people think of me after I die.
'' All I want is for people to think of me as a good energy here, a nice fragrance that has been left behind.''
