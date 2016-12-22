Jim Carrey has branded the STD claims in his wrongful death lawsuit as ''irrelevant''.

The 54-year-old actor has been caught in an ongoing legal battle since Brigid Sweetman - the mother of his late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White - filed a lawsuit claiming that her daughter took her own life after she realised the star had given her three sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Now, the 'Bruce Almighty' star has filed his own response, claiming that because the STDs were reported to have happened two years prior to Cathriona's death, they had no impact on her eventual suicide and should therefore be thrown out of court.

The documents obtained by E! News read: ''A part of their attempt to shakedown Carrey for a multi-million-dollar payday, Sweetman and her attorney have riddled the Complaint with severe ad hominem attacks and allegations about STDs, none of which are relevant to the cause of death.

''Hence, none of these allegations belong in the Complaint.''

And the documents go on to state that Cathriona - who overdosed on Ambien, Propranolol, and Percocet in September 2015 - left the 'Dumb and Dumber' actor ''two suicide notes'', and never once mentioned her mother.

They read: ''White left Carrey two suicide notes speaking lovingly to him, requesting his forgiveness for ending her own life, describing him, and him alone, as her 'family', and entrusting him to divide her property.''

Brigid's lawsuit against the actor is the second he has faced surrounding Cathriona, as he was previously hit with a court document from her estranged husband Mark Burton, who claimed the star supplied her with the drugs that caused her death.

Mark's lawyer Mark Avenatti said: ''We look forward to the facts and evidence supporting these serious allegations.

''We will also be requesting that the Los Angeles District Attorney's office investigate the conduct concerning these drugs.''