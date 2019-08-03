Jim Carrey has shared his concerns about fans forcing a 'Sonic the Hedgehog' character redesign.

Following criticism - which took aim at Sonic's human teeth and bizarre looking calf muscles - after the first trailer dropped, Paramount pulled the film from its release schedule in order to redesign the character and Jim admitted he had his own worries about the drama.

Speaking at TCA panel for his Showtime series 'Kidding', Jim - who plays villain Robotnik - said: ''I don't know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it's happening. Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, 'OK, I don't want it'... You become a Frankenstein's monster at some point, right?''

Meanwhile, film director and visual effects artist Tim Miller, who is executive producing the live-action film based on the blue hedgehog from the iconic video game franchise, previously said it was important to ''listen'' to the fans.

He said: ''This is a franchise, and it has to be great. Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff [Fowler, the movie's director]. When the s**t hit the fan, I went over there and said, 'The most important thing to do, man, is say, I f***ed up.' He'd already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He's a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There's a right way to listen.''

And Miller believes the new design will please fans.

When asked if he's seen the new look, he said: ''In fact I have. And I think the fans will be pleased.''

Following the need for a redesign, the movie - which stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic - has been pushed back to a February 2020 release.