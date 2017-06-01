Jim Carrey says that he used to ''bomb so badly'' on stage in the early stages of his stand-up comedy career.
Jim Carrey used to ''bomb so badly'' on stage.
The 55-year-old actor used his own experiences as a stand-up comedian to inspire the Showtime series, 'I'm Dying Up Here' and admitted he suffered a number of setbacks on his path to fame.
He told Entertainment Tonight: ''It's a series of little explosions of excitement and really, really hard times. Some nights I'd go to the [Comedy] Store and I'd be a king and everybody would revere what I did on stage, and the next night I would be experimenting and bomb so badly that I would have to crawl under the piano for the next four acts and close the lid on myself. It was insane.''
Although Jim, who is Executive Producer on the series, is known for his comedy roles, he wanted to show the ''darkness'' of the industry.
He explained: ''This show is what I've wanted to do for a very long time. And Michael Aguilar and Dave Flebotte helped me bring it to life in ways that I could never imagine. But I always, I always wanted to show the darkness where these diamonds are formed, you know?
''There's little pieces of me in each character, and it's really gratifying to see it. I'm very proud to be the one to kind of bring this era to light.''
'I'm Dying Up Here' is set in the Los Angeles comedy scenes of the 1970s and shows the pressures comics are under to give a good performance.
The actor explains why it could eventually happen.
'The Square' is Ruben Östlund's latest masterpiece for Cannes Film Festival.
The social and economic strife in New York in the sixties and seventies gave birth...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
After getting held hostage and nearly killed in 'Dumb and Dumber', the only trauma Lloyd...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Stephen Hawking proves to be an entertaining storyteller in this autobiographical documentary in which, with...
Stephen Hawking is without doubt the most famous living scientist on the planet having risen...