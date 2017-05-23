Jim Carrey's beard is ''a bigger star'' than he is now.

The 55-year-old actor has claimed his facial hair is constantly the topic of conversation as ''everywhere'' he goes people are talking about his impressive facial fuzz, and the Hollywood funny man has claimed his bush even has its own social media account.

Speaking about his beard and how it has become the main attraction for his fans on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Monday (22.05.17), he said: ''Everywhere I go, people talk about the beard. They can't really think about anything else. It's just not cohesive, and there's something different about me. Wherever I show up, it becomes this story. It's a bigger star than me. It has its own Twitter. Thank God it likes me.''

'The Mask' star also quipped that he is now in an unusual grooming situation where his face is more unkempt than his private parts.

He said with a smile: ''The question is not, 'Why are you growing a beard?' The question is, 'Why am I growing a beard and still shaving my balls?' It doesn't make any sense. It's like a balance; if I'm shaved down [there] then I've got to do this [trim his beard]. So, if I ever shave my face you'll know there's a full beard somewhere!''

Jim - who was previously married to Melissa Womer for eight years, before he tied the knot with 53-year-old actress Lauren Holly two years later, only to file for a divorce one year down the line - believes his life has shifted in recent years as he doesn't think of himself as being the zany Jim Carrey people known from his films any more.

Jim - whose full name is James Eugene Carrey - joked: ''Don't get me wrong - Jim Carrey is a great character and I was lucky to get the part. But, I don't think of that as me anymore. I used to be a guy who was experiencing the world and now I feel like the world and the universe experiencing a guy.''