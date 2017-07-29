Trevor Noah says comedian Jim Carrey helped him come to terms with his depression.
Jim Carrey helped Trevor Noah come to terms with his depression.
The 'Daily Show' host revealed that he never even knew he suffered from the mental illness until he heard his comedic hero discussing his own struggles and it helped him to understand his conflicted feelings.
Speaking at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, he said: ''You can't win at comedy. Every comedian knows, you're going to have your good days, you're going to have your bad days, but you don't win. Winning is getting to the end without committing suicide, and Jim Carrey was one of the first comedians that described the beast that many of us face in this room and that's depression.
''I didn't know what that thing was. I just thought I liked sleeping for weeks on end sometimes, and then I read [Carrey's] story and I was like, 'Oh s**t, that's what's going on,' and I thank you because, you know, I found a way to fight it. I found a way to build a community and that's what this place is, it's a community of people trying to do something.''
Trevor, 33, has previously spoken about how comedy helps him deal with his depression.
He said: ''You know what's funny about [depression], though, is people go, 'If you're depressed, you can't smile, if you're depressed you can't tell jokes,' but as comedians that's like the one thing most comedians share is that monkey on the back of depression.''
And Jim has discussed his mental illness in the past, explaining that he came off his Prozac medication because it left him with a ''low level of despair''.
He said: ''I was on Prozac for a long time. I had to get off at a certain point, because I realized, you know, that everything's okay. It feels like a low level of despair you live in, where you're not getting any answers, but you're living okay and you can smile at the office, but it's a low level of despair.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The social and economic strife in New York in the sixties and seventies gave birth...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
After getting held hostage and nearly killed in 'Dumb and Dumber', the only trauma Lloyd...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Stephen Hawking proves to be an entertaining storyteller in this autobiographical documentary in which, with...
Stephen Hawking is without doubt the most famous living scientist on the planet having risen...