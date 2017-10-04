Jim Carrey believes Tommy Lee Jones hated him when they filmed 'Batman Forever' together because he was ''the star''.

The 55-year-old comic actor starred as The Riddler in third film in the original Warner Bros. Pictures big screen series about The Caped Crusader alongside Jones as fellow villain Two-Face and Val Kilmer as the DC Comics superhero.

The antagonists never saw eye-to-eye and Jones' disdain towards Carrey was an open Hollywood secret.

In a recent online interview with 'Norm MacDonald Live', Carrey revealed an awkward encounter between the pair at a restaurant: ''I was the star, and that was the problem. I went over and said, 'Hey, Tommy, how you doing?' And the blood just drained from his face like he had been thinking about me 24 hours a day. It was before the biggest scene we have together in the movie. The blood just drained from his face. He started shaking and he got up and he must have been in mid-kill-me fantasy or something. He went to hug me and said, 'I hate you. I really don't like you.' I said, 'Gee man, what's the problem?' I pulled up a chair, which probably wasn't smart. And he said, 'I cannot sanction your buffoonery.'

''He might have just been uncomfortable with that type of work which isn't really his style of stuff.''

Carrey's comedy performances in a number of hit films such as 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective', 'The Mask', 'Liar Liar', 'The Grinch' and 'Dumb and Dumber' cemented his status as one of Tinseltown's most bankable stars.

However, Carrey insists it wasn't all plain sailing on his way to success.

He said: ''It's a series of little explosions of excitement and really, really hard times. Some nights I'd go to the [Comedy] Store and I'd be a king and everybody would revere what I did on stage, and the next night I would be experimenting and bomb so badly that I would have to crawl under the piano for the next four acts and close the lid on myself. It was insane.''