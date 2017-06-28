Jim Carrey has dropped a bid to get the mother of his late ex-girlfriend to pay him $372,000 bond in her wrongful death lawsuit against him.
The 'Mask' actor has been accused by Cathriona White's mum Brigid Sweetman and estranged husband Mark Burton of providing the drugs used by the make-up artist when she took her own life in September 2015 and he had requested the money as a bond in order for what he called the ''shakedown'' case to continue.
The sum came from ''anticipated costs'' for discovery, including travel, depositions, and pretrial motions and is the amount he would have expected if Brigid lost the case.
However, Jim has now dropped the request because of Brigid's
''stated claims of indigency and illness.'' It was dismissed with prejudice, meaning he can't make the claim again in the future.
According to the MailOnline, the 55-year-old actor has agreed to meet with Brigid in person in a bid to settle the case, but a lawyer for Cathriona's family insisted they want to see the star face trial next April.
Michael Avenatti told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''In light of the court's recent rulings entirely in our favour, we look forward to the trial in April against Mr Carrey.
''The public deserves to know the truth.''
And the 'Dumb and Dumber' star's own lawyer, Ray Boucher, insisted the meeting isn't about reaching a settlement.
He said: ''There is no attempt to settle. Right now we are fighting over the discovery.''
Jim has been accused of giving Cathriona three sexually-transmitted diseases and pressured her into keeping quiet about them before her death.
And Judge Deirdre Hill has ruled against his privacy request and said the jury should hear medical evidence regarding the STD claims.
Jim has denied all the allegations against him, with his lawyer slamming them as ''predatory'' and ''malicious''.
The 20-day trial is due to begin on April 26.
