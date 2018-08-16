Jim Carrey withdrew from the public eye because he ''didn't like what was happening'' in Hollywood.

The 56-year-old comedian - who was one of the most sought-after stars in the movies business in the 90s and 2000s - has been noticeably absent from big-budget films over recent years, and Carrey has revealed that his decision to pull back from the business was, in part, motivated by his dislike of the ''corporations''.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I just didn't want to be in the business anymore.

''I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting - of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever.''

These days, Carrey is well-known for his political rants on social media.

But the 'Dumb and Dumber' star - who has as many as 17.8 million followers on Twitter - admitted he has three friends who sign off on his posts before they reach the wider public.

Carrey - who doesn't actually have access to his accounts - shared: ''When you're in my position, I think it's a really smart thing to have a buffer.''

However, the actor admitted that his manager frets about the politically charged statements he now makes on social media.

He said: ''I knew sooner or later I'd find a worthy way to use Twitter. My manager used to be like, 'Don't do stuff on there. You're f***ing insane.'''

Carrey has recently re-entered TV comedy with a starring role in the show 'Kidding'.

He plays the part of a children's TV show host who is trying to keep his career intact as his personal life collapses.

Speaking about his role, Carrey recently explained: ''Projects find you when you're ready to express them. That's what I find.

''The ones that you're drawn to are the ones that, for some reason, you've just experienced something very similar or something in your past is lit up by this.''