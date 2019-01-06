Jim Carrey is dating Ginger Gonzaga and the pair made their red carpet debut at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood on Saturday (05.01.19).
The 56-year-old actor stepped out with his 'Kidding' co-star at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood on Saturday (05.01.19).
A representative for the actor has confirmed the couple are dating.
It comes a couple of months after Jim admitted he lives an ''isolated'' life.
He said: ''You could describe my home life as an isolated life. I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it's OK. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it.''
And Jim previously insisted he isn't bothered about what people will think of him when he dies.
Asked what he wants to be remembered for, he said: ''I'm free of the business. I'm not the business. I don't care what people think of me after I die. All I want is for people to think of me as a good energy here, a nice fragrance that has been left behind ... What's happening is really good, but there is some really bad in there too. Some people have come at me in the last couple of years with the intent of breaking off a piece of the Holy Grail for themselves, but the Grail isn't a thing that you can break off. So they're going to learn that the hard way. It's not pleasant.''
Jim's relationship with Ginger is his first public relationship since the death of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who passed away in 2015.
At the time of her death, he said: ''I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona. She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt.''
