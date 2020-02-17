Hollywood star Jim Carrey believes that the redesign of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' made the film much better.
The release date of the adventure comedy movie was pushed back after a fan backlash to the initial design of the hedgehog, but the 'Dumb and Dumber' star, who plays villain Dr. Robotnik, now feels the delay has actually ''turned out to be a great thing''.
In an interview with Fox News, Jim said: ''It turned out to be a co-op where everybody was in on the creation. I think everybody felt good about it because ultimately (director) Jeff Fowler (had) no ego involved at all.
''He just went, 'These people grew up with it, and it's important to them that we get it right.' And I think it was just a much better movie because of it.''
The 58-year-old actor previously expressed concern about audiences getting involved in the design of characters.
Jim said: ''I don't know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it's happening. Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, 'OK, I don't want it'... You become a Frankenstein's monster at some point, right?''
Meanwhile, Ben Schwarz, who voices the titular character, felt that the initial backlash demonstrated the passion that fans have for Sonic.
Ben said: ''We had no idea if anybody even cared about the property. When that trailer came out, the idea that all of these people were so passionate and cared so much and had ideas was this huge rush to us because like, 'Oh, we have something special here. We can make this so special' and stuff like that.
''So it was almost like an energetic boost for us to be like, 'Okay, we're on a nice little course now, let's figure this out.'''
