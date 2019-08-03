Jim Carrey says Ariana Grande is a ''lovely person'' and a ''breath of fresh air''.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker recently gushed on Instagram after she got the chance to meet Jim - whom she credits as one of her idols - when she filmed a cameo appearance in the upcoming second series of his Showtime show 'Kidding'.

And now, comedic actor Jim, 57, has heaped praise back on the singer, as he says he has the same ''admiration'' toward her as she does toward him.

Speaking at Showtime's Television Critics Association tour on Friday (02.08.19), the 'Mask' star said: ''The admiration doesn't just go forward to an older generation. It goes backwards as well.

''She's a single artist. She has a gift. She has a thing she does that's like magic. When she opens her mouth and sings, it's just magical. It's nice to find out that she's a lovely person. She's so game and willing to do it. She put herself in a place of just being silly and innocent and fun and she was just a breath of fresh air.''

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old singer admitted words ''can't cover'' how happy she felt after working with one of her heroes.

She wrote alongside a picture of them hugging: ''there aren't words. i've been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you've idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what's even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could've imagined. i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can't .... cover it. (sic)''

The '7 Rings' singer has spoken of her love for Jim in the past, and even admitted her first AOL Instant Messenger name was jimcarreyfan42.