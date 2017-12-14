Jim Broadbent has joined the cast of Robert Downey Jr's 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle'.

The 68-year-old actor - who has just reprised his role as Mr. Gruber in 'Paddington 2' - will be seen alongside the 'Iron Man' star, who is set to star as the iconic Doctor John Dolittle in a new movie and Universal has now announced the film is slated for release on May 24, 2019.

Although Broadbent's role has yet to be announced, he will also be starring alongside 'Dunkirk' star Harry Collett, Variety report.

The new project is a retelling of Hugh Lofting's tale of a man who is able to speak with animals, and Universal has already confirmed Oscar-winner Stephen Gaghan, who helmed the hit movie 'Gold', is set to direct the new movie from his own screenplay - a rewrite on an earlier draft by Tom Shepherd.

The role of Doctor Dolittle has previously been played by comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, who starred in two movies in 1998 and 2001.

Prior to that, Rex Harrison starred as the Doctor in a 1967 movie which also featured Richard Attenborough.

Broadbent has starred as Mr. Gruber - the antique shop owner and a friend to the marmalade munching Peruvian bear - in two 'Paddington' movies so far and admitted he wouldn't want anyone else playing that character.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the world premiere of 'Paddington 2' at BFI Southbank in London in November, Broadbent said: ''Absolutely. I wouldn't want anyone else to play Mr. Gruber, I tell you. How could you ever have stopped me returning? We had great fun working on the first one and it was a wonderfully successful film.

''It made me laugh and it was moving. It was a very easy decision to make and it was wonderful to return.''