Jillian Bell has joined the cast of 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'.

The 35-year-old actress is set to star in the third instalment of the fantasy teen comedy this summer playing Dr. Taylor Wood, a couple's therapist who helps out the titular heroes and their wives.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will portray their respective titular alter egos Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan' and their wives will be played by Erinn Hayes and Jayma Mays.

Their daughters, Thea Preston and Billie Logan, will be played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

The film's producer Scott Kroopf was full of praise of the pair and admitted their auditions felt like the first time they saw Keanu and Alex.

He said: ''When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu. It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the 'Bill and Ted' team!''

'Bill & Ted Face The Music' - which follows the two loveable slackers and their adventures through time - is scheduled for release in summer 2020 and sees Dean Parisot directing from a script based on a screenplay by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Steven Soderbergh is executive producing along with R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.

William Sadler is set to return as Death in the upcoming sequel - which comes 28 years after the second instalment of the saga, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey', which saw the Grim Reaper challenge the duo in a game for their souls, which the pair ultimately win.

An official synopsis for the movie teased the appearance of a ''few music legends'' as the two friends set out to save ''life as we know it''.

It stated: ''Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.''