Jet are marking the 15th anniversary of their debut LP 'Get Born' with a live album and UK tour.

The 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl' hitmakers - who have sold over six million records worldwide - are releasing a live record and heading out on a short UK and Ireland tour entitled 'JET Get Re-Born', which kicks off at the O2 Ritz Manchester on July 16, and will see them perform the record in its entirety for the first time.

Australian frontman Nick Cester said: ''We're really excited to play 'Get Born' in full for the first time ever.

''The idea of playing this album and celebrating 15 years since began our journey is something that's very special to us, and we can't wait to get out there and see old friends again, and meet plenty of new ones as well.''

The influential band - completed by guitarist Cameron Muncey, bassist Mark Wilson and Drummer Chris Cester - reformed when they were personally invited to accompany the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band on their sold-out Australian tour last year.

JET formed in 2001 and self-released their first EP, 'Dirty Sweet', a year later.

'Get Born' was released after they signed a record deal with Elektra, and was followed by the albums 'Shine On' in 2006 and 'Shaka Rock' in 2009.

After success around the globe, JET disbanded in 2012 before re-forming in early 2017.

The band will be recording their performance at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 17, for a live LP, 'Get Born: Live At The Forum'.

As JET take fans down the nostalgia road, Nick is gearing up for the release of his debut album, 'Sugar Rush, on July 27, which he says is his ''best work to date''.

Talking about his aims with the release, he said: ''The goal was to challenge myself to find a new way to express myself musically.

''I took myself way out of my comfort zone and took a lot of risks.

''The end result was well worth the journey. It's definitely my best work to date.''

Tickets for the tour are on sale now from www.jetofficial.com

JET's 'Get Re-Born' 15th anniversary tour dates are as follows:

July 16, 02 RITZ, MANCHESTER

July 17, O2 FORUM, KENTISH TOWN, LONDON

July 19, THE ACADEMY, DUBLIN

July 20, LIMELIGHT, BELFAST