Little Mix would love to tour with the Spice Girls.

The 'Strip' hitmakers - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall - say that as a feisty girl group, they are inspired by the Spice Girls and would love to join their upcoming 2019 reunion tour.

When asked if they'd want to join the 'Wannabe' hitmakers - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C, who are going on tour as a four piece without Victoria Beckham - on the road, Jesy said: ''We'd love to.''

Whilst Leigh-Anne added: ''It has to happen.''

All four of the 'Power' singers - who won UK talent show 'The X Factor' in 2011 - were inspired by the Spice Girls, and Jesy says they all love how empowering the 'Spice Up Your Life' singers are.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We loved that they were all about girl power and never held back. It was great how they didn't give a s**t.

''They said what they wanted and made people feel good about themselves, we really aspire to be like that. It's brilliant they've come back.''

Little Mix's dream tour line-up comes after they broke a massive UK chart record held by the Spice Girls for 20 years in March this year, when 'No More Sad Songs' became their ninth Platinum single in the UK after selling 600,000 copies.

With nine Platinum certifications to their name, Little Mix trumped the Spice Girls UK chart record of eight - making both bands the only girl groups with two Double Platinum singles in the UK.

The Spice Girls tour is set to kick off in May next year, and although there were just six dates announced originally, a further four were added when tickets went on sale due to phenomenal demand.

So far, Jess Glynne has been announced as the support act for all shows, but it's unknown whether there's room for Little Mix on the bill too.