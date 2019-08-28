Jesy Nelson felt like she ''had to'' always wear ''massive fake eyelashes'' during Little Mix's early days.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in the UK in 2011, and the girl group - completed by Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have admitted one of their biggest beauty faux pas were the ''horrendous'' lashes they had on the show, including colourful butterfly ones which made it difficult to even see.

Asked about their make-up fails on UK TV show 'This Morning', Jesy said: ''We couldn't even see.

''There are so many pictures of us on Google with the most horrendous eyelashes on.''

The oversized lashes were their signature look at the time and Jesy felt like she couldn't ''live without them''.

She said: ''I got so used to that.

''I couldn't live without them.

''I used to think that I had to have these massive big eyelashes.''

The girls - who shared that if they are getting themselves ready it takes ''five minutes'' but if they having full glam they are looking at ''four hours'' - all agreed they've ''come a long way'' since then.

Meanwhile, Perrie also revealed that she would tell her younger self not to ''take everything so seriously''.

She said: ''Not to care so much. Not to take everything so seriously.

''Nothing is the end of the world like you think it is.

''And with age comes more confidence and you feel happier in yourself.''

And whilst complimenting one another, Perrie revealed that Jesy can eat an entire corn-on-the-cob without messing up her lipstick.

She said: ''You are so good with your lipstick. I've seen Jesy take down a corn-on-the-cob. It's a talent let me tell you.''