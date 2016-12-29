Jesy Nelson likes being a ''fatty'' at Christmas.

The Little Mix singer - who recently split from fiance Jake Roche - and her bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thrilwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, think the festive season is the one time when it is OK to overindulge.

Asked how they keep fit over the Christmas break, Perrie said: ''We don't! It's all about after the Christmas season.''

Jesy added in a recent interview: ''You've got to be a fatty at Christmas.''

But the quartet aren't completely strict with their diets for the rest of the year.

Jade admitted: ''Me and Perrie love stodgy northern food. I've got a Toby Carvery next door to me - I'm there all the time.''

However, it won't be all lazing around for the girls during their time off.

Leigh-Anne said: ''I live near a river so I'm going to go for some jogs and bike rides and take the dogs out.''

The 'Black Magic' hitmakers love the Christmas period because they get to spend a lot of time with their families.

Jade said: ''Mine and Perrie's families live up north so Christmas is the one time we get to be with them.

''It's hard not seeing your family, especially next year as we're touring all year so we're going to be all over the world. It's worth it though.''