Jesy Nelson was spotted ''being very affectionate'' with Chris Hughes, after it was reported they recently reconciled.

The Little Mix singer and the reality TV star dated briefly last month before Jesy broke things off amid concerns he was using her to boost his profile, but after recent reports of their reconciliation, they've now been spotted checking into a London hotel together.

The pair were supposed to be catching a flight on Friday (22.02.19) where they were originally spotted at London City Airport, but after their scheduled flight was cancelled, they checked into a four-star hotel to wait until their rescheduled flights that evening.

An onlooker at the hotel told The Sun newspaper: ''I was really surprised to see them there as a couple after they broke up.

''It was around 4pm when they were checking out and they were being very affectionate. He had his arm around her and they were kissing - they looked like they were really into each other.''

Jesy and Chris' romance was first revealed last month when they were seen smooching in a kebab shop in the Elephant & Castle area, following a date at 'Harry Potter'-themed magical bar The Cauldron in the UK capital.

After having drinks, the pair decided to get some food from the nearby eatery, but they couldn't resist having a kiss and they even playfully poked their tongues out at one point to have a naughty lick of each other's tongues.

An onlooker said: ''They couldn't keep their mitts off one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate. It may be early days but there's definitely a real spark.''

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker had been single since splitting with Harry James last November, and was previously engaged to Rixton star Jake Roche from July 2015 until late 2016.

Chris found fame and love with Olivia Attwood on the 2017 series of 'Love Island', with the couple finishing in third place, although their relationship came to an end in early 2018.