Jesy Nelson has turned to music to cope with her break-up from Chris Clark.

The 25-year-old singer recently split from the TV star and after returning from Little Mix's US tour this week, Jesy has been finding comfort in her love of music.

She said: ''When you're sad you can listen to a song and it can make you feel so much better. I feel like music is magical.''

Jesy's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock thinks Clean Bandit and Louisa Johnson's collaboration 'Tears' is the perfect tune for overcoming heartache, because it carries a ''f**k men'' message.

Leigh-Anne told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Louisa Johnson's song 'Tears' is a good one, because it's basically saying: 'F**k men' really.''

Jesy split from Chris earlier this month, with an insider explaining that their separation was the result of them living ''different lives''.

The singer's life in the spotlight as one of Little Mix was reportedly too much for 'The Only Way Is Essex' hunk.

A source said: ''Their lives are so different; it was never going to work.

''Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.''

Despite this, pair are said to have remained on good terms since they decided to call time on their relationship.

The insider said: ''Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight.

''He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them.''

However, Jesy has also suggested she may have had enough of men for good, telling her single pals on Snapchat: ''I'm going to turn lesbian!''