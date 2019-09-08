Jesy Nelson tried to kill herself after being subjected to online trolls.

The Little Mix star admits things got so bad with online bullies and trolls that she tried to take her own life.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I just remember thinking, 'I just need this to go away, I'm going to end this.' I remember going to the kitchen and just took as many tablets as I could. Then I laid in bed for ages and kept thinking, 'Let it happen. Hurry up.'''

Jesy opens up about trolls and mental health in her new BBC One documentary 'Odd One Out'.

Speaking in her documentary, she said: ''I just remember thinking this is never going to go. I'm going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here? I physically couldn't tolerate the pain any more.''

Jesy deleted her social media after realising it was ''consuming every part of her''.

She added: ''We were all told we had to have social media and it completely changed my life. The whole world had an opinion on me and they weren't good ones. From the minute those comments started it became one of the worst times of my life. I wasn't known as one of the singers from Little Mix. I was always known as the fat, ugly one. It literally consumed every part of me ... As a kid I was very very confident. I never had any issues with the way I looked, my weight - until everything changed. Being in Little Mix is just the best thing that's ever, ever happened to me. But I hit such a low point in my life that I stopped turning up for work. From the minute the comments started it got worse and worse. My brain started to believe everything people were saying about me. I felt embarrassed. I felt ashamed.''