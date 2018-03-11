Jesy Nelson wants to relaunch her acting career.

The Little Mix singer played a number of extras in a series of movies as a child and now she's keen to follow in the footsteps of One Direction's Harry Styles, who made his acting debut in 'Dunkirk' last year, by landing a big role in a blockbuster.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Jesy was in a few movies when she was little, and acting is something that she has always dreamed of pursuing.

''She was impressed with the way Harry managed to make his mark on the film world, and would love to be cast in a blockbuster of her own. So recently she has been looking for an acting agent to help her get a foot in the door.''

However, the 26-year-old star has reassured her band - also comprised of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - that her dreams of being on the big screen won't jeopardise their singing career as Little Mix will always come first.

The insider explained: ''The girls have an agreement in place that anything to do with Little Mix will always come first for them. The band is 100 per cent their priority.

''So any possible acting jobs for Jesy in future would have to fit around their plans. It is very much a side project for her, but one that she would love to look into further as long as there are no clashes with band commitments.''

But she's not the only member of the group with acting aspirations as Jade, 25, was shortlisted to play Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie's film adaptation of Disney's 'Aladdin' last year, but she lost out to 'Power Rangers' actress Naomi Scott.