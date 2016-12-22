Jesy Nelson has reportedly started dating a new man, just weeks after splitting from her fiancé Jake Roche.

The Little Mix singer and Rixton frontman were rumoured to have separated in November and the break-up was confirmed by Jake's mother Coleen Nolan on UK daytime TV show 'Loose Women'.

It seems as though Jesy has already moved on from the relationship, as she was spotted in Paris, France, at the same time as her bandmate Perrie Edwards on Wednesday (21.12.16) shortly after Perrie's new boyfriend, Arsenal soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and his pal Bradley Churchill travelled there by private jet.

According to The Sun, Bradley is best friends with Alex and it was the sportsman who introduced Jesy to him.

Jesy, 25, has been seen out and about with the businessman - who resides in London and Dubai - Perrie, 23, and Alex, 23, more than once in recent weeks.

The foursome enjoyed a night of bowling at London's All Star Lanes on December 3 and just a week later, Bradley and Alex were special guests of the Little Mix stars when they returned to 'The X Factor' stage to perform a raunchy rendition on their latest hit 'Shout Out To My Ex'.

Discussing Jesy and 24-year-old Jake's split, Coleen revealed that they parted ways ''amicably''.

Coleen, 51, said: ''It's kind of amicable and they're dealing with it really well and they're both good friends. It's a lot to handle when you are young.''