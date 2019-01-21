Little Mix member Jesy Nelson and former 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes were spotted kissing in a takeaway in south London, confirming the pair are dating.

The 27-year-old singer Chris, 26, were seen smooching in a kebab shop in the Elephant & Castle area last week following a date at 'Harry Potter'-themed magical bar The Cauldron in the UK capital.

After having drinks, the pair decided to get some food from the nearby eatery, which serves kebabs, burgers and a large range of vegetarian dishes, but they couldn't resist having a kiss and they even playfully poked their tongues out at one point to have a naughty lick of each other's tongues.

Although it is said to be ''very early days'' between Jesy and Chris an onlooker on the night insisted the pair were ''really affectionate'' and could barely concentrate on their food.

An onlooker told The Sun Online: ''They couldn't keep their mitts off one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate. It may be early days but there's definitely a real spark.''

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has been single since splitting with Harry James last November and Jesy was previously engaged to Rixton star Jake Roche from July 2015 until late 2016.

Chris found fame and love with Olivia Attwood on the 2017 series of 'Love Island', with the couple finishing in third place.

However, outside of the villa the couple's relationship hit the rocks and they split in February 2018.