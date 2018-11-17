British pop star Jesy Nelson feels that Little Mix are too intimidating to be sexually harassed.
The 27-year-old pop star features in the chart-topping girl group alongside Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy feels men are so ''scared'' of the girls that they wouldn't dare to behave inappropriately.
She shared: ''They're too scared. Men are intimidated by us. When we walk in a room, we're a force to be reckoned with. We exude so much power, nobody would even try it.''
Little Mix shot to fame after winning 'The X Factor' in 2011 and Jesy feels fortunate to have had her bandmates alongside her to share the burden of fame.
However, Jesy also understands why fame and pressure can cause people to self-harm.
She told The Times' Saturday magazine: ''We were lucky to be in a group - if we had gone through all of that on our own we would be f**ked. I completely get why people start self-harming. There's so much pressure.''
Earlier this week, meanwhile, Jesy revealed she found going nude for the group's 'Strip' video to be a ''liberating'' experience.
The singer and her bandmates appear nude in the video with various insults scrawled across their bodies.
Reflecting on the video shoot, she explained: ''It was liberating.
''We absolutely loved it. We are finally in a place where we can say, I look b****y good. I'm going to enjoy myself. More women need to say that when they look in the mirror themselves.
''It's about looking in the mirror and saying this is me and I'm beautiful. And if I looked like anyone else, it would be boring. We are the way we are and it's good to embrace your insecurities because that's what makes you special.''
