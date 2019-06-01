Jesy Nelson's mental health documentary has been an ''emotional rollercoaster''.

The Little Mix star is fronting a show about mental health and online bullying and she admits opening up about her own experiences has been full of highs and lows.

She wrote on Instagram: ''So as you all know I've been filming over the past few months for my BBC documentary ... I've been telling my own personal story on mental health issues and online bullying. It's been such an emotional rollercoaster filming this but I've met so many incredible and inspirational people along the way. I'm so so excited to share it with you soon @bbcone @bbcthree (sic)''

Jesy previously admitted the documentary is ''really close to her heart''.

She said: ''This is a project really close to my heart, and I'm delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today.

''One in four men and women suffer with mental health and it's a subject that I think we don't speak about enough. I'm making this film because I really, really want to make a change and a difference to other people's lives.''

And Jesy had previously admitted she ''struggled'' with the pressures of fame at the start of Little Mix's career but is grateful for the friends she has.

She said: ''When I first started out, I struggled. I never thought I would get over thinking people thought certain things about me. I still get upset when I talk about it. I'll never get those years back. I was so miserable, I should have been enjoying my f***ing life ... We were lucky to be in a group - if we had gone through all of that on our own we would be f***ed. I completely get why people start self-harming. There's so much pressure.''