Jesy Nelson's new man has been branded a love rat by his ex.

The Little Mix singer recently started seeing musician Harry James and the pair were spotted on a romantic trip to Greece but his former girlfriend Gabrielle-Louise Dalligan claims he ditched her to be with Jesy.

Gabrielle reportedly told pals: ''Jesy should be careful. Harry isn't a trustworthy person. It doesn't take a genius to work out that he was going behind my back.''

And an insider told The Sun on Sunday: ''Harry always used to tell Gabrielle that he couldn't live without her, and he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

''Harry even went on holiday with her whole family last September. But at the end of April, after a minor row, he completely ghosted her. He blocked her on social media, and refused to answer her calls or text messages.

''Then in mid-May she heard he was going on holiday. She was led to believe it was with a friend. But it obviously turned out to be Jesy.

''She now believes he must have been talking to Jesy while they were together, and that he may not have been honest about having a girlfriend at the start of their romance. If he did lie, she deserves to know the truth.

''She should also know fame is all he's ever wanted. It doesn't seem to be a coincidence he has swapped Gabrielle for a globally successful pop star.''

Harry used to perform as a rapper called Fugitive and is now a singer/songwriter.

Jesy, 26, has experienced her own fair share of heartbreak as of late after she split from 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Chris Clark a few months ago and called off her engagement to Rixton's Jake Roche last year.

A source said when the pair broke up: ''Their lives are so different; it was never going to work. Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.

''Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them.''