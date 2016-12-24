Jesy Nelson cherishes Christmas because she gets to spend time with her family.

The Little Mix singer explained that her busy schedule doesn't allow her to see her family as much as she'd like to through the year, but the festive season gives her the chance to head to her home in northern England.

The 25-year-old star - who sings alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the chart-topping girl group - shared: ''Mine and Perrie's families live up north, so we never get to see them really.

''Christmas is like the one time we get to be with our families and see out little nephews and nieces, it's really lovely.''

Jesy admitted she finds it tough being away from her family for so much of the year, and so she makes sure she makes the most of the time she has with them.

She told OK! magazine: ''It is hard not seeing your family, especially next year we're touring all year so we're going to be all over the world, but it's worth it, isn't it?''

Meanwhile, Jesy - who recently split from fiance Jake Roche - also revealed she doesn't intend to hold back when it comes to festive treats this year, admitting she plans to indulge her taste buds.

The pop singer said: ''You've got to be a fatty at Christmas.''

Leigh-Anne, on the other hand, said she will avoid piling on the pounds over Christmas.

She shared: ''I do live near a river and it's really scenic so I'm going to go for some jogs and some bike rides and take the dogs out, so I'm going to try and do that.''