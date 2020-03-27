According to Jesy Nelson, she ''can't think of anything worse'' than having children.
The 28-year-old singer has been dating TV star Chris Hughes for more than a year - but Jesy has insisted she doesn't harbour any ambitions of becoming a mother for the time being, admitting she still feels ''like a kid'' herself.
She shared: ''I'm not really sure if I want kids. It's never really been on my agenda. Maybe when I'm older I might change my mind. Right now I can't think of anything worse.
''I think I feel like a kid myself, so it's quite a scary thought having kids. I don't think I'm ever not going to feel like a child myself. I would definitely love to get married though, absolutely.''
Jesy and Chris are taking their relationship slowly at the minute, with the Little Mix star revealing they don't currently have any plans to live together.
The 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmaker told The Sun newspaper: ''I don't like rushing things.
''I think you should do it at your own pace when things feel right. If I'm going to move in with Chris I'd like us to get our own house - I'm in my house at the moment.''
The pop singer - who stars in the chart-topping girl group alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - also admitted that to some extent, she feels frozen at the age when she became famous.
Jesy - who joined the band on 'The X Factor' back in 2011 - said: ''I think that's true. I was 19. Yeah, maybe I do still feel 19.
''But then a lot of people I speak to who aren't in the industry say they still feel really young.''
