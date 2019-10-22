Little Mix's Jesy Nelson no longer ''gives a crap'' what people have to say about her looks since she released her documentary about her experience of cyberbullying.

In BBC Three show 'Odd One Out', the 28-year-old singer revealed she tried to take her own life after receiving countless messages of abuse about her looks when the pop group started off on the 2011 series 'The X Factor'.

Since it the programme aired Jesy - who is in a relationship with former 'Love Island' contestant Chris Hughes - feels as though she has grown as a person and now has the confidence to ignore the trolls.

Speaking in the new beauty issue of House of Solo, Jesy expressed: ''You get more confident as you get older, and you learn not to give a crap as much.''

The other ladies of Little Mix - Jade Thirlwall, 26, Perrie Edwards, 26, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28 - all agree with their bandmate and have learned how to be comfortable in their own skin in their own way.

Jade said: ''I think we have just grown into our own skin. We are so comfortable and confident now...that's not to say we don't have days where we feel like crap. We just like not wearing make-up, as well as wearing make-up now.''

Whilst Leigh-Anne added: ''It takes a lot of effort to keep worrying about things. As soon as you think, 'You know what? Forget it,' life becomes a lot easier. We're pretty confident on stage but when it comes to public speaking ... I don't know about you guys but I just can't do it.''

Meanwhile, the 'Touch' hitmakers have confirmed their new talent show 'The Search' will air on BBC One next year.

As the only group to ever win 'The X Factor', they're on the hunt for singers to make up a new all-female, all-male, or mixed group in their new entertainment series, and the lucky winners will get the chance to join the girls on their summer tour in 2020.

Singers will form into new bands, live together, and gain access to Little Mix's inner circle of vocal coaches, songwriters, producers, stylists and more in a bid to make it.