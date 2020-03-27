Jesy Nelson joked she has become the ''laziest bitch ever'' during Covid-19 quarantine.

The Little Mix singer is at home with her mother amid the UK's lockdown due to the coronavirus world health crisis and Jesy quipped that she has ditched her usual fitness routine for lazing around at home eating takeaway.

She told MailOnline: ''I am becoming a whale! All I'm doing is eating, the Deliveroo man is sick of seeing me!

''I've literally been the laziest b***h ever. I'm just really enjoying eating what I want. Normally I'd be thinking, ''Oh God, I got a video next week, I need to fit into those latex trousers!'''

However, Jesy, 28, admitted she is happy that she is in lockdown with her mother Janice White.

She said: ''We've been stuck to each other. All we did was stay up and watch Doctor Foster.

''Well, as you know I haven't been working out, but me and my mum want to start 45-minute exercises everyday.''

And Jesy is trying to see the positives in the situation.

She explained: ''I'm just trying to think positive. This hasn't happened before and normally everyone is obsessed with work, so this is a great time for everyone to reconnect with their families, something they'd never normally do.

''I think it's really nice that we've been able to go back to things we used to do. It's good your mental health.''