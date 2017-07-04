Jesy Nelson is dating Harry James.

The Little Mix star is ''completely smitten'' with the hunky singer after the pair enjoyed a holiday together in Mykonos last month.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Jesy looked very happy with Harry - they were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses.

''They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry - he's definitely Jesy's type. She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It's early days but there's definitely a real spark between them.''

Jesy has experienced her own fair share of heartbreak as of late after she split from 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Chris Clark a few months ago and called off her engagement to Rixton's Jake Roche last year.

A source said when the pair broke up: ''Their lives are so different; it was never going to work. Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.

''Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them.''

However, despite her painful splits, Jesy tried to take the positives from it and says she ''learned a lot more about herself'' when she was single.

She explained at the time: ''I'm free, ­single and loving life. I'd really like to experience flirting with an American guy. That would be nice ... I've found a lot of ­independence. I think you learn a lot more about yourself when you're single.''