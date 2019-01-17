Jesy Nelson is reportedly dating Chris Hughes.

The Little Mix star enjoyed a romantic evening at the magical cocktail bar The Cauldron in London last night (16.01.19) with the former 'Love Island' star, 26, who she has been getting to know over the last few months.

Though the 27-year-old singer is said to be enjoying single life, an insider has said there is a ''definitely an attraction'' between the pair.

They told The Sun Online: ''It's very early days but there's definitely an attraction between them and they're getting on really well.

''Jesy is enjoying her newly single status and spending time with Chris - they had fun mixing cocktails together at The Cauldron last night - and couldn't resist posting some pictures on both their Instagram stories.

''They are taking things slowly for now but it could become something more serious.''

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has been single since splitting with Harry James last November.

Jesy reportedly broke off the relationship with the singer-songwriter as she was ''focused'' on her career in the band and felt like it ''made sense'' for them to be apart.

A source said the split was amicable and the pair ''remain good friends''.

The insider said at the time: ''Jesy and Harry enjoyed their time together but have decided to call it a day.

''There are no hard feelings between them and they remain good friends - just at the moment, it makes sense for them to separate.

''Jesy is in work mode ahead of the release of Little Mix's new album 'LM5' and she's happy focusing on performances with the girls and promoting their material.''

The brunette beauty was previously engaged to Rixton star Jake Roche until 2016.